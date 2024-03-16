Banchero logged 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-103 win over the Raptors.
Banchero was one rebound and two assists shy from notching the second triple-double of his career Friday. His passing game has gone up a level as of late as he has dished eight-plus dimes in three of his last four games. Since the All-Star break, Banchero is averaging 21.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 34.7 minutes per game.
