Banchero recorded 23 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 victory over the Pacers.

Banchero wasted no time in getting the Magic rolling on offense, racking up 13 points in the first quarter on 3-of-4 shooting from the field while also going 6-of-6 at the free-throw line. He entered the half with 17 points, but added just one more bucket on six attempts over the final two quarters to finish second on the team with 23 points. After failing to reach the 20-point mark in six straight games, Banchero has now recorded 23 points in back-to-back contests. However, he's averaging just 5.5 rebounds per game this month and has grabbed three or fewer boards in two of his last three contests.