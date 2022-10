Banchero notched 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 113-93 victory over Charlotte.

Banchero posted his sixth straight 20-point game to lead Orlando in scoring and finish with a near triple-double. Banchero's double-double was the second of the season, also posting his highest shooting percentage since the season opener Oct. 19.