Banchero recorded 20 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over the Celtics.

Banchero tied his top mark of the season with three made triples, and he also reached the 20-point threshold for the sixth straight game. He's been able to produce across the board during this impressive stretch, averaging 21.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes.