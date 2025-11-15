default-cbs-image
Banchero (groin) will not play Sunday against the Rockets.

Banchero will be sidelined for a second straight game Sunday. His timetable is murky at best right now, but he's going to be evaluated daily. In the meantime, it looks like Tristan da Silva is going to see a spike in value after putting up 22 points and nine rebounds Friday against the Nets.

