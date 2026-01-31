Banchero logged 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during the Magic's 130-120 win over the Raptors on Friday.

Banchero scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and finished as the Magic's fourth-leading scorer. It was his third straight double-double and 16th of the season, and the 2022 first overall pick has been more aggressive with his scoring approach of late, having attempted at least 10 free throws in each of his last five outings. Over his last five games, Banchero has averaged 27.6 points on 51.9 percent shooting along with 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 threes over 37.4 minutes per game.