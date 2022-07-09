Banchero finished Saturday's double-overtime Summer League victory over the Kings with 23 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-15 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks in 35 minutes.

Banchero was physically overpowering at times, getting to the free-throw line for an impressive 15 attempts. While his eight turnovers certainly detract from the effort, he helped make up for it defensively with his four steals and two blocks. Up next for Banchero and the Magic is a high-profile matchup against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder on Monday.