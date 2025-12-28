Banchero amassed 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 victory over the Nuggets.

Anthony Black stole the show for the Magic with a 38-point masterpiece, but it's worth noting that Banchero is going through a noticeable slump of late. The star forward has failed to surpass the 13-point mark in each of his last three outings, and the lack of efficiency has been impossible to ignore, as Banchero is making just 41.7 percent of his shots from the floor in that stretch. The Magic will be fine as long as other players step up, but Banchero needs to provide better numbers, as fantasy managers will undoubtedly be waiting for more out of him.