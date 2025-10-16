Magic's Paolo Banchero: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero (rest) will be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Head coach Jamahl Mosley said he will see how the rotation goes tonight, but he confirmed that he's not planning to rest anyone. Through two exhibitions, Banchero is averaging 10.0 points in 18.5 minutes per contest.
