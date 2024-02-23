Banchero notched 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in Thursday's 116-109 win over Cleveland.

Banchero entered Thursday's contest questionable with an illness but went on to start for Orlando while leading all Magic starters in rebounds and ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Banchero failed to tally 15 or more points for just the ninth time this season after entering the All-Star break having notched 13 consecutive games with at least 15 points. With a few days of rest to recover from his illness, Banchero could see his pre-All-Star break level of play return Saturday against Detroit.