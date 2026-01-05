Banchero produced 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 victory over the Pacers.

The fourth-year star topped 20 points for a fourth straight game, and the eighth time in the last 11 contests. Over that latter stretch, Banchero is averaging 22.1 points, 9.5 boards, 5.9 assists and 1.4 combined steals and blocks. He's also finding a bit of a rhythm from long range, hitting for multiple three-pointers in three of those last four contests while going 7-for-15 from beyond the arc.