Banchero left Wednesday's game against the Kings with a right ankle sprain, but he has returned to the contest.
Banchero was the third member of the Magic to go down during Wednesday's tilt, however, unlike Gary Harris (calf) and Franz Wagner (ankle), Banchero returned to the contest. With Orlando shorthanded, Banchero could be tasked with a larger offensive workload than usual.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Records double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Posts seventh double-double•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Just misses double-double Wednesday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Hands out eight dimes•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Surpasses 30 points to lead offense•