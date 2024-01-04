Watch Now:

Banchero left Wednesday's game against the Kings with a right ankle sprain, but he has returned to the contest.

Banchero was the third member of the Magic to go down during Wednesday's tilt, however, unlike Gary Harris (calf) and Franz Wagner (ankle), Banchero returned to the contest. With Orlando shorthanded, Banchero could be tasked with a larger offensive workload than usual.

