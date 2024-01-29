Banchero recorded 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 victory over the Suns.

Banchero was the leading scorer for the Magic on Sunday, but he also made his presence felt as a distributor since he reached the seven-assist mark for the 10th time this season, showing a marked improvement in that category compared to his rookie year. Banchero is thriving of late and continues to make his presence felt on both ends of the court. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.7 steals per outing.