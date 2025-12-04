Banchero (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero hasn't played since Nov. 12 and had been limited to non-contact work as of earlier this week, but it appears he's nearing a return to game action. Even if Banchero is cleared to play Friday, he'll likely face heavy restrictions. In his first 11 games this season, Banchero averaged 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 34.7 minutes.