Banchero finished Tuesday's 109-106 win over the Trail Blazers with 19 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 38 minutes.

Banchero tied a career high with five turnovers and his efficiency from the field left something to be desired, but he shot better than usual from the free-throw line and supplemented his offense with excellent production in the defensive categories. He's now nabbed at least one steal in five straight games and has recorded exactly three steals in two straight contests, bringing his per-game average up to 1.0 per game for the season. With the Magic guards getting healthier, however, Banchero has seen his assist rate plummet of late. He's surpassed five assists just once in Orlando's last 10 games.