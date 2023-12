Banchero (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Washington.

As expected, Banchero has been upgraded from probable to available and will play Friday despite spraining his ankle during the third quarter of Wednesday's win over Washington. Despite a poor showing last time out, Banchero has been solid in Year 2, averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.2 minutes.