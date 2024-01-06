Banchero had 32 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 15-19 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

Banchero notched his first triple-double of his career in Friday's win over the defending champions. He was a large factor in the Magic coming back from a 14-point deficit at halftime and made four of his 15 free throws in the last minute of play to give and extend Orlando's lead. Over his last 10 appearances, Banchero is averaging 26.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 37.4 minutes per game.