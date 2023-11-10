Banchero recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 loss to the Hawks.

Banchero ended just two rebounds away from recording a double-double, a feat he's accomplished just once this season, though perhaps surprisingly, he's yet to grab 10 or more rebounds in 2023-24. Banchero endured a slow start but seems to be trending in the right direction of late, averaging 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over his last four contests.