Banchero had 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to the Suns.

Banchero wasn't entirely efficient from the field but still posted a decent stat line, finishing just two rebounds away from recording a double-double. The former Duke star hasn't looked as dominant as he did in the first two months of the season, but he's still the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. Banchero is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.