Banchero finished Sunday's 112-107 loss to the Suns with 28 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block across 37 minutes.

Banchero was efficient on both ends of the court Sunday, and while the Magic came up short and had to settle for defeat, the second-year forward posted an impressive performance while ending just one board and three assists shy of a triple-double. Banchero averaged 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in December.