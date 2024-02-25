Banchero closed Saturday's 112-109 win over the Pistons with 15 points (5-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Banchero was far from being at his best Saturday and needed 17 shots to score 15 points, but he came through when the team needed him the most, draining the game-winning shot with just 0.1 seconds left. It's worth noting Banchero has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances. Still, the star forward continues to operate as the Magic's primary offensive weapon, with averages of 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in February.