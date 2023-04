Banchero (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Banchero has missed the Magic's previous two games due to back soreness. With Orlando officially out of playoff contention, expect them to err on the side of caution with their prized rookie if his health is not up to par as tip-off approaches. Still, more clarity on his status will come closer to game time.