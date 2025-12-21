Banchero amassed 23 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-15 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 42 minutes during Saturday's 128-127 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Banchero has gradually worked his way back to full strength after his 10-game absence, and he came achingly close to logging a second consecutive triple-double during the overtime win. It's now safe for fantasy managers to get him back into their rosters, although his first back-to-back since his return occurs early next week. He might be due for a maintenance day for his groin injury.