Banchero finished Thursday night's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Rockets with 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes.

Overall, it was an encouraging debut for the No. 1 overall pick, who helped lead the Magic to a 91-77 victory over Jabari Smith and the Rockets. Banchero drilled a pair of three-pointers and was active as a playmaker while finishing as a game-best plus-20 in his 26 minutes of action. Banchero did commit two turnovers and six fouls, but that's nothing out of the ordinary for a summer league contest. Orlando will be back in action Saturday against Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings.