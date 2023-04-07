Banchero (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

Banchero was initially ruled out for Friday's matchup, but he'll now be in the mix to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. He's posted double-doubles in three of his last four appearances, averaging 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per game.