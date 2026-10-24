Banchero is expected to be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks due to a right high-ankle sprain, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Banchero left during Friday's loss against the Timberwolves due to an ankle injury, and follow-up tests have confirmed a high-ankle sprain for the fifth-year forward. With an extended absence expected, the Magic will have to rely more heavily on Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane offensively, and Tristan da Silva figures to be the top candidate to enter the Magic's starting lineup for as long as Banchero is sidelined.