Banchero supplied 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and five assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-92 win over the Hornets.

Banchero extended his streak of five-plus assists to five games after Tuesday's win. His 26 minutes played were his lowest of the season, as the Magic found themselves up by as many as 41 points. Banchero was efficient with his limited touches as he hit all but one of his field-goal attempts. Thursday's interconference game against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans should provide a bigger challenge for a Magic team that is 12-3 over their last 15 games.