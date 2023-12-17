Banchero provided 36 points (14-30 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-97 loss to the Celtics.
Banchero led all players in Sunday's game in scoring while leading the Magic in threes made and rebounds along with a team-high-tying steals mark in an all-around double-double performance. Banchero has taken his game to the next level as of late, posting a double-double in four of his last seven outings and averaging 27.2 points over his last five games.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Back for fourth quarter•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Comes close to triple-double again•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Cleared to play•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Likely to play Friday•