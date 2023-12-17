Banchero provided 36 points (14-30 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-97 loss to the Celtics.

Banchero led all players in Sunday's game in scoring while leading the Magic in threes made and rebounds along with a team-high-tying steals mark in an all-around double-double performance. Banchero has taken his game to the next level as of late, posting a double-double in four of his last seven outings and averaging 27.2 points over his last five games.