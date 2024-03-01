Banchero posted 29 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over Utah.

Banchero returned after missing the last two games with a non-COVID illness, leading all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while handing out a team-high-tying half-dozen assists and ending one rebound shy of a double-double. Banchero has scored at least 29 points in 11 games this season, including in two of his last four outings. He has posted 25 or more points with eight or more rebounds in 12 contests for Orlando.