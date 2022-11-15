Banchero (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero has missed three straight games due to an ankle injury and could be in jeopardy of missing a fourth after not practicing Tuesday. The No. 1 overall pick's lack of participation is a bit concerning after he was able to practice Saturday and was considered a game-time decision for Monday's contest. More information will likely be available when Orlando releases its initial injury report for for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota.