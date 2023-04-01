Banchero contributed 30 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Wizards.

This was the sixth game of his rookie season with at least 30 points. Banchero's consistency and efficiency have trailed off late in the season, but he's been much better over the past two games. His playmaking has improved in recent games too, as he has a total of 27 dimes over the past five contests. He'll get a solid matchup against the Pistons on April 2.