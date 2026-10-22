Banchero ended with 35 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-16 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 41 minutes in Wednesday's 132-125 loss to Atlanta.

Despite accumulating six turnovers, Banchero had a fantastic Opening Night, becoming the first player in franchise history to finish with at least 30 points and 10 assists while shooting a minimum of 75.0 percent from the field. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick averaged 22.2 points, 5.2 assists and a career-best 8.5 rebounds in 2025-26. He shot a career-low 30.5 percent from deep, though he played in 72 regular-season games after appearing in just 46 during the 2024-25 campaign. Without question, Banchero is already an All-Star favorite, and that should remain the case as long as he stays healthy.