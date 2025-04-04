Banchero recorded 33 points (11-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 18 rebounds, eight assists and one block over 39 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 win over Washington.

Banchero put on a show in Thursday's contest, leading all players in scoring, free throws, rebounds and assists in an impressive near triple-double performance. Banchero set a new season high in rebounds, surpassing the double-digit mark in 10 outings. He dished out his fifth game of the year with eight or more dimes while crossing the 30-point mark on 17 occasions.