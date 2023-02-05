Banchero finished with 22 points (6-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 victory over Charlotte.

The rookie posted his first double-double in nearly a month and his eighth of the season. Banchero appears to be wearing down a bit, which isn't a big shock given the 20-year-old's workload so far, and over his last 10 games he's shooting just 34.7 percent from the floor and 22.8 percent from three-point range while averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals. He isn't likely to get much rest during All-Star Weekend, as Banchero is set to appear in the Rising Stars Game and could yet be named as an Eastern Conference alternate for the All-Star Game itself.