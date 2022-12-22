Banchero ended Wednesday's 116-110 victory over Houston with 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Banchero chalked up his sixth double-double of the season as the Magic got back in the winners' column following their loss to the Hawks. He has also now scored at least 20 points in 11 of his past 12 games, establishing himself as the firm favorite to win rookie of the year. From a fantasy perspective, he does sit outside the top 130 in standard formats, although when punting his percentages, he slides well and truly into the top 80.