Banchero registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Spurs.

The double-double was Banchero's 16th of the season, including seven since the beginning of January. Over that stretch, the fourth-year forward is averaging 24.2 points, 9.2 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.9 steals through 14 games while shooting 40.7 percent from long distance.