Banchero racked up 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

Last season's Rookie of the Year produced his 12th double-double in 54 games, and he hasn't scored below 10 points since late November. Banchero is also making a bigger impact at the defense end of late -- over the last 10 games, the 21-year-old forward is averaging 23.8 points, 7.1 assists, 6.1 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.3 steals, recording multiple pilfers five times.