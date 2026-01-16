Banchero had 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 victory over the Grizzlies.

The double-double was Banchero's 13th of the season, including six in the last nine games, while the four steals Thursday were a season high. Over that stretch, the fourth-year forward is averaging 24.2 points, 10.3 boards, 6.0 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.