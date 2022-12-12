Banchero chipped in 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 win over the Raptors.

After missing eight of his 10 shot attempts in the first half, Banchero was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field after halftime. It was his fifth double-double of the season and second in his last four games. Since returning from an ankle injury Nov. 25, he's averaging 19.8 points while making 44.6 percent of his shots, a tick below the 23.5 points and 46.1 shooting percentage he had in 11 contests before the injury.