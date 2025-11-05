Banchero posted 22 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 127-112 loss to the Hawks.

While he struggled with efficiency, Banchero still led all players in scoring en route to his seventh game with at least 20 points through eight regular-season appearances. The star forward also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, securing his fifth double-double of the campaign. His eight assists marked a game high as well, and he has dished out at least seven in three of his last four outings.