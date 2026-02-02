Magic's Paolo Banchero: Double-doubles in San Antonio
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Spurs.
The double-double was Banchero's 16th of the season, including seven since the beginning of January. Over that stretch, the fourth-year forward is averaging 24.2 points, 9.2 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.9 steals through 14 games while shooting 40.7 percent from long distance.
