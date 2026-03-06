Magic's Paolo Banchero: Double-doubles in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero logged 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over the Mavericks.
Banchero turned in an ugly night on the offensive end, but he made up for it by crashing the glass. This marks the third time he's reached double-digit rebounds in his last five appearances. Banchero was also involved than usual on the defensive end, racking up multiple steals for the first time since Feb. 7.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Rolls to 37-point night•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Team-high 24 points in defeat•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Erupts for game-high 36 in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Sniffs triple-double in 2OT loss•