Banchero supplied 31 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 133-124 win over the Heat

Banchero scored 22 of his game-high 31 points in the second half to lead Orlando to victory, and he has dropped 30-plus points in back-to-back outings. The star forward also tied the game-high mark in rebounds, securing his 15th outing with a double-double or better. He has reached the 20-point threshold in four straight games, averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 36.5 minutes per tilt over that stretch.