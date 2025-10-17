Banchero finished with 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes of Thursday's 132-125 preseason win over New Orleans.

Banchero was rested for Sunday's preseason game against Miami, but coach Jamahl Mosley seemed to treat Thursday's game as a dress rehearsal for most of the night. Banchero has looked sharp in three exhibitions with 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes per contest.