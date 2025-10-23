Banchero finished with 24 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 win over the Heat.

Banchero ended the night tied for the team lead in scoring with Franz Wagner, doing a good chunk of his damage from the charity stripe. Banchero also paced the Magic on the boards and started the year on a high note by recording a double-double, a feat he accomplished 11 times in 46 regular-season appearances a year ago. Orlando will continue to lean heavily on Banchero's offensive production as the season progresses.