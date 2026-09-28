Banchero drew praise from teammate Wendell Carter on Monday for the work he put in during the offseason, with Carter saying the star forward is "looking like young Paolo," Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter described Banchero as "very springy" and "very bouncy" after seeing him work out this summer, an encouraging assessment of his conditioning and athleticism heading into training camp. Banchero also said Monday that new head coach Sean Sweeney made an immediate effort to build a relationship with him after being hired, including traveling to Seattle to spend time with the 23-year-old during the offseason.