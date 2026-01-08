Banchero generated 30 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists across 43 minutes of Wednesday's 104-103 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Banchero banked in the game-winning three-pointer in overtime, a shot that also allowed him to hit the 30-point mark for the second time in four games. He had scored 30 points just once in 24 appearances before that four-game stretch. The standout forward also turned the ball over a season-high nine times Wednesday. On the year, Banchero is averaging 21.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 33.4 minutes per game.