Banchero totaled 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the Wizards.

It's the fourth time this season that Banchero has registered 10 or more assists in a game. The 2022 first overall pick has scored 22-plus points in each of his last four outings, and he has gone 22-for-27 from the free throw line over that span. Over his last five games, Banchero has averaged 24.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists over 33.7 minutes per game.