Banchero finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 128-98 preseason win over the 76ers.

Banchero had a rough shooting night, going 25 percent from the field. However, he was one of only five players on his squad to score in double digits, following Wendell Carter's lead, who dropped a game-high 20 points in the 30-point blowout.