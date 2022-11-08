Banchero closed Monday's 134-127 loss to the Rockets with 30 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

The first overall pick in the 2022 draft continues to dazzle, and Banchero has scored at least 30 points in two straight games. The 19-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.0 threes through 11 games to kick off his NBA career, and he seems poised to give the Magic the kind of elite scoring threat the franchise hasn't had since Tracy McGrady's heyday.